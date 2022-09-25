Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Has $1.89 Million Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,177 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $2,483,000. Investment Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 23,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,409,000 after buying an additional 4,115 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 184.1% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 123,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,710,000 after buying an additional 79,986 shares in the last quarter. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 14,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,134,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 190,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,340,000 after buying an additional 2,610 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSEARCA:VIG traded down $1.82 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $139.05. 3,250,178 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,681,386. The company’s 50 day moving average is $150.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.04. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $137.45 and a twelve month high of $172.87.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

