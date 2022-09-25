Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Has $4.68 Million Stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 130,383 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,245 shares during the period. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust comprises about 0.7% of Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC owned 0.09% of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust worth $4,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 23.0% during the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 3,444 shares during the period. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 13.9% during the second quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after buying an additional 3,629 shares during the period. McAdam LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the second quarter worth about $205,000. Marino Stram & Associates LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the second quarter worth about $910,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 7.0% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 38,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 2,529 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Price Performance

NYSEARCA:GLDM traded down $0.58 on Friday, hitting $32.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,753,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,434,721. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.18. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a one year low of $32.55 and a one year high of $41.14.

