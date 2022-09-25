Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Raises Position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,056 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the period. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF accounts for 0.6% of Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.09% of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF worth $3,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $692,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 162.1% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 544,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,440,000 after buying an additional 69,720 shares during the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,727,000. Finally, James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Price Performance

IWY stock traded down $2.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $123.94. 327,520 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 394,745. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $119.11 and a 52 week high of $176.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.23.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

