Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 55,827 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $7,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aspire Wealth Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Nvwm LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 571.4% during the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Trading Down 2.4 %

IWN traded down $3.23 on Friday, reaching $132.98. 1,372,717 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,601,036. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a one year low of $131.13 and a one year high of $178.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.88.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

