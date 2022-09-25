Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Sells 1,755 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,755 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,811,000 after buying an additional 4,675 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 2,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 5,952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,008,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,779 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $5,981,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWM stock traded down $4.08 on Friday, hitting $167.31. 40,336,929 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,187,232. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $162.78 and a 12 month high of $244.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $185.98 and a 200 day moving average of $186.31.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

