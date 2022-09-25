Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Sells 429 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 429 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 27,039.0% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,918,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 3,903,893 shares during the period. Cowa LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4,837.6% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 993,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,817,000 after acquiring an additional 973,182 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,993,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,949,898,000 after acquiring an additional 753,260 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $71,578,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,882,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,188,489,000 after acquiring an additional 226,404 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $4.79 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $224.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,373,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,518,606. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $218.00 and a 12 month high of $292.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $246.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $247.62.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

