HarbourVest Global Private Equity (LON:HVPE) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $2,235.61

HarbourVest Global Private Equity Ltd. (LON:HVPE – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,235.61 ($27.01) and traded as high as GBX 2,260 ($27.31). HarbourVest Global Private Equity shares last traded at GBX 2,250 ($27.19), with a volume of 410,820 shares trading hands.

HarbourVest Global Private Equity Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,239.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,312.53. The stock has a market cap of £1.80 billion and a PE ratio of 197.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 85.65 and a current ratio of 85.65.

About HarbourVest Global Private Equity

HarbourVest Global Private Equity Ltd. specializes in primary, secondary, and direct co-investments as well as fund of funds investments. For fund of funds investments, it prefers to invest in private equity funds and invests in HarbourVest funds. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital growth primarily through investments in private market assets.

