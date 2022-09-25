Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

NASDAQ:HWKN opened at $37.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.88. Hawkins has a one year low of $32.77 and a one year high of $48.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.22. The stock has a market cap of $791.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 0.88.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. Hawkins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.62%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HWKN. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in Hawkins during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Hawkins by 200.0% during the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Hawkins during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Hawkins by 66.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,566 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Hawkins by 16.6% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,156 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.03% of the company’s stock.

Hawkins, Inc blends, manufactures, and distributes chemicals and other specialty ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

