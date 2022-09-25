Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.
Hawkins Trading Down 4.0 %
NASDAQ:HWKN opened at $37.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.88. Hawkins has a one year low of $32.77 and a one year high of $48.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.22. The stock has a market cap of $791.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 0.88.
Hawkins Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. Hawkins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.62%.
Institutional Trading of Hawkins
About Hawkins
Hawkins, Inc blends, manufactures, and distributes chemicals and other specialty ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.
Featured Stories
