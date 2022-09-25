HC Wainwright Increases Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD) Price Target to $75.00

Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Rating) had its price target raised by HC Wainwright to $75.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on MNMD. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) from $3.50 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. They issued an overweight rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Stock Performance

Shares of MNMD stock opened at 5.74 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is 10.08 and its 200-day moving average is 12.05. The stock has a market cap of $163.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 1.27. Mind Medicine has a 52-week low of 5.66 and a 52-week high of 44.10.

Insider Activity

Mind Medicine (MindMed) ( NASDAQ:MNMD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported -0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.75 by 0.15. Sell-side analysts predict that Mind Medicine will post -2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Robert Barrow sold 36,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of 0.70, for a total transaction of 25,733.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,918,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 2,743,199.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 140,986 shares of company stock valued at $106,770. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mind Medicine (MindMed)

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MNMD. Quantum Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the second quarter worth $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the first quarter worth $29,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 339.7% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 59,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 46,039 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Company Profile

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to treat brain health disorders related to psychiatry, addiction, pain, and neurology. The company develops MM-120, which is in phase 2 for the treatment of generalized anxiety disorder and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, as well as for the treatment of chronic pain; and MM-110, an a3ß4 nicotinic cholinergic receptor antagonist that has completed phase 1 for the treatment of opioid withdrawal.

Further Reading

