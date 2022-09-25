HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Decibel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DBTX)

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Decibel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DBTX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday. The firm currently has a $23.00 price objective on the stock.

Decibel Therapeutics Trading Down 2.3 %

DBTX opened at $3.82 on Wednesday. Decibel Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.83 and a 1-year high of $8.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.40. The stock has a market cap of $95.39 million, a PE ratio of -1.60 and a beta of -1.53.

Get Decibel Therapeutics alerts:

Decibel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DBTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.14). Equities analysts forecast that Decibel Therapeutics will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Decibel Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DBTX. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Decibel Therapeutics by 73.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,897,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,768,000 after buying an additional 801,010 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Decibel Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $947,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in Decibel Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Decibel Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its position in Decibel Therapeutics by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 25,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 7,232 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.03% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Decibel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in discovering and developing transformative treatments for hearing and balance disorders. Its product candidates and programs focuses on three areas, such as Gene Therapies for Congenital, Monogenic Hearing Loss designed to restore functional cells within the cochlea to address hearing disorders caused by single gene mutations; Gene Therapies for Hair Cell Regeneration designed to replace lost hair cells within the inner ear to address acquired hearing loss and balance disorders; and Otoprotection Therapeutic in clinical development to prevent hearing loss in cancer patients undergoing chemotherapy with cisplatin.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Decibel Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Decibel Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.