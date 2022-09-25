HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Decibel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DBTX)

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Decibel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DBTX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday. The firm currently has a $23.00 price objective on the stock.
Decibel Therapeutics Trading Down 2.3 %
DBTX opened at $3.82 on Wednesday. Decibel Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.83 and a 1-year high of $8.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.40. The stock has a market cap of $95.39 million, a PE ratio of -1.60 and a beta of -1.53.
Decibel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DBTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.14). Equities analysts forecast that Decibel Therapeutics will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current year.
Decibel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in discovering and developing transformative treatments for hearing and balance disorders. Its product candidates and programs focuses on three areas, such as Gene Therapies for Congenital, Monogenic Hearing Loss designed to restore functional cells within the cochlea to address hearing disorders caused by single gene mutations; Gene Therapies for Hair Cell Regeneration designed to replace lost hair cells within the inner ear to address acquired hearing loss and balance disorders; and Otoprotection Therapeutic in clinical development to prevent hearing loss in cancer patients undergoing chemotherapy with cisplatin.
