Head-To-Head Survey: Yatra Online (NASDAQ:YTRA) versus Global Business Travel Group (NYSE:GBTG)

Global Business Travel Group (NYSE:GBTG – Get Rating) and Yatra Online (NASDAQ:YTRA – Get Rating) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Global Business Travel Group and Yatra Online’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Global Business Travel Group alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Business Travel Group N/A N/A $6.20 million N/A N/A Yatra Online $26.22 million 5.42 -$6.30 million ($0.08) -28.38

Global Business Travel Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Yatra Online.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Volatility & Risk

18.3% of Global Business Travel Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.0% of Yatra Online shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Global Business Travel Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Global Business Travel Group has a beta of 0.59, meaning that its share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Yatra Online has a beta of 1.39, meaning that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Global Business Travel Group and Yatra Online, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Business Travel Group 0 1 1 0 2.50 Yatra Online 0 0 1 0 3.00

Global Business Travel Group currently has a consensus target price of $10.75, suggesting a potential upside of 82.20%. Given Global Business Travel Group’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Global Business Travel Group is more favorable than Yatra Online.

Profitability

This table compares Global Business Travel Group and Yatra Online’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Business Travel Group N/A 24.44% 3.85% Yatra Online -16.03% -30.10% -5.44%

Summary

Global Business Travel Group beats Yatra Online on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Global Business Travel Group

(Get Rating)

Global Business Travel Group, Inc. provides business-to-business (B2B) travel platform. The company's platform offers a suite of technology-enabled solutions to business travelers and corporate clients, travel content suppliers, and third-party travel agencies. Its platform manages travel, expenses, and meetings and events for companies. The company has built marketplace in B2B travel to deliver unrivalled choice, value, and experiences. Global Business Travel Group, Inc. is based in New York, New York.

About Yatra Online

(Get Rating)

Yatra Online, Inc. operates as an online travel company in India and internationally. It operates in Air Ticketing, and Hotels and Packages, and Other Services segments. The company provides travel-related services, including domestic and international air ticketing, hotel bookings, homestays, holiday packages, bus ticketing, rail ticketing, cab bookings, and ancillary services for leisure and business travelers. It also offers various services, including exploring and searching comprises web and mobile platforms that enable customers to explore and search flights, hotels, holiday packages, buses, trains, and activities through its website, www.yatra.com. In addition, the company provides its services through mobile applications that comprise Yatra, a mobile interface; Yatra Web Check-In, an application for flight check-in process for travelers; and Yatra Corporate, a self-booking application for business customers. Further, it offers tours, sightseeing, shows, and event services; rail and cab services, and other ancillary travel services; and sells travel vouchers and coupons. As of March 31, 2022, the company served approximately 12.4 million customers. Yatra Online, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Gurugram, India.

Receive News & Ratings for Global Business Travel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Business Travel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.