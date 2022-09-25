Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.02

Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share by the transportation company on Friday, October 7th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 26th.

Heartland Express has increased its dividend payment by an average of 93.5% per year over the last three years. Heartland Express has a dividend payout ratio of 7.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Heartland Express to earn $1.19 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.7%.

Heartland Express Stock Performance

NASDAQ HTLD opened at $14.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Heartland Express has a twelve month low of $12.78 and a twelve month high of $17.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.42.

Insider Activity at Heartland Express

Heartland Express ( NASDAQ:HTLD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $187.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.27 million. Heartland Express had a net margin of 21.64% and a return on equity of 18.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Heartland Express will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael John Sullivan acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.28 per share, with a total value of $28,560.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $212,800.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Heartland Express

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 26.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,047 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Heartland Express in the second quarter worth $173,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Heartland Express in the 1st quarter valued at $198,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Heartland Express in the 2nd quarter valued at $304,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Heartland Express by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,899 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 9,110 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Heartland Express from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Heartland Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Heartland Express from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Heartland Express to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.83.

Heartland Express Company Profile

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. It primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

