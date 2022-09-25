Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) Given a €71.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €71.00 ($72.45) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3 – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on HEN3. Jefferies Financial Group set a €73.00 ($74.49) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Berenberg Bank set a €53.00 ($54.08) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. UBS Group set a €68.00 ($69.39) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Barclays set a €62.00 ($63.27) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €64.00 ($65.31) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th.

Get Henkel AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of HEN3 stock opened at €61.08 ($62.33) on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €63.43 and a 200-day moving average price of €62.12. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of €103.00 ($105.10) and a 52 week high of €129.65 ($132.30).

About Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals; electronics and industrials; and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.