Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Acquired by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,449 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $14,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HON. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 6.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,519,520 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,581,308,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400,094 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 15.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,683,542 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,857,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921,577 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,137,611 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $654,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,445 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,068,861 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,185,760,000 after purchasing an additional 883,708 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 10.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,518,037 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,852,406,000 after buying an additional 879,148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HON has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $195.00 price target on Honeywell International in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Honeywell International from $194.00 to $192.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Bank of America upgraded Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.08.

Insider Transactions at Honeywell International

Honeywell International Price Performance

In other news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $952,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,288,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

HON traded down $1.87 during trading on Friday, reaching $171.38. 3,202,433 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,908,139. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $167.35 and a 1 year high of $228.26. The company has a market capitalization of $115.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $190.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $188.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.17% and a net margin of 14.74%. The company had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.48%.

Honeywell International Profile

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Featured Articles

