Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF (NYSEARCA:INFL) Stake Increased by Equitable Trust Co.

Equitable Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF (NYSEARCA:INFL – Get Rating) by 22.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,307,219 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 416,629 shares during the quarter. Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF comprises about 4.9% of Equitable Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Equitable Trust Co. owned 0.05% of Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF worth $65,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $92,000. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $707,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 36,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 6,609 shares during the period.

Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:INFL traded down $1.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 298,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,417. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.33 and a 200-day moving average of $31.09. Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF has a 12 month low of $27.26 and a 12 month high of $34.84.

