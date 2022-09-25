Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF (NYSEARCA:INFL) Stake Increased by Equitable Trust Co.

Equitable Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF (NYSEARCA:INFL – Get Rating) by 22.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,307,219 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 416,629 shares during the quarter. Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF comprises about 4.9% of Equitable Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Equitable Trust Co. owned 0.05% of Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF worth $65,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $92,000. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $707,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 36,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 6,609 shares during the period.
Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:INFL traded down $1.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 298,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,417. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.33 and a 200-day moving average of $31.09. Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF has a 12 month low of $27.26 and a 12 month high of $34.84.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF (INFL)
- Will Wall Street’s Enthusiasm About Datadog Lead To Big Gains?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/19 – 9/23
- Why Does Tesla Stock Remain Resilient?
- Is Costco’s Post-Earnings Price Weakness A Good Time To Buy?
- 2 Semiconductor Stocks To Watch For Reversals
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF (NYSEARCA:INFL – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.