Hostelworld Group (LON:HSW) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Hostelworld Group (LON:HSW – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Shares of LON HSW opened at GBX 72.80 ($0.88) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £85.54 million and a PE ratio of -2.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.56. Hostelworld Group has a 1-year low of GBX 57 ($0.69) and a 1-year high of GBX 108.40 ($1.31). The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 85.86 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 86.05.

About Hostelworld Group

Hostelworld Group plc operates an online booking platform worldwide. The company offers software and data processing services that facilitate hostel, B&B, hotel, and other accommodation bookings. The company also provides business information consulting and marketing planning services; and marketing, and research and development services.

