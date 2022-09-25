Hostelworld Group (LON:HSW) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Posted by on Sep 25th, 2022

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Hostelworld Group (LON:HSWGet Rating) in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Hostelworld Group Price Performance

Shares of LON HSW opened at GBX 72.80 ($0.88) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £85.54 million and a PE ratio of -2.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.56. Hostelworld Group has a 1-year low of GBX 57 ($0.69) and a 1-year high of GBX 108.40 ($1.31). The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 85.86 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 86.05.

About Hostelworld Group

(Get Rating)

Hostelworld Group plc operates an online booking platform worldwide. The company offers software and data processing services that facilitate hostel, B&B, hotel, and other accommodation bookings. The company also provides business information consulting and marketing planning services; and marketing, and research and development services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hostelworld Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hostelworld Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.