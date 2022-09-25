Hostelworld Group (LON:HSW) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Hostelworld Group (LON:HSW – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports.
Hostelworld Group Price Performance
Shares of LON HSW opened at GBX 72.80 ($0.88) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £85.54 million and a PE ratio of -2.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.56. Hostelworld Group has a 1-year low of GBX 57 ($0.69) and a 1-year high of GBX 108.40 ($1.31). The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 85.86 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 86.05.
