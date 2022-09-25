Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $32.00-$33.50 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.80 billion-$3.00 billion.

Hovnanian Enterprises Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of HOV stock opened at $37.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $240.78 million, a P/E ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 2.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.27. Hovnanian Enterprises has a 1 year low of $36.74 and a 1 year high of $133.99.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hovnanian Enterprises

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Hovnanian Enterprises by 1,861.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 765 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Hovnanian Enterprises during the first quarter worth $83,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Hovnanian Enterprises by 13.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,792 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Hovnanian Enterprises by 58.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 3,048 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its stake in Hovnanian Enterprises by 62.7% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 5,378 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072 shares during the last quarter. 64.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hovnanian Enterprises Company Profile

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of residential homes in the United States. It offers single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and active lifestyle homes with amenities, such as clubhouses, swimming pools, tennis courts, tot lots, and open areas.

