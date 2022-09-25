Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ:HUT) Lifted to “Buy” at DA Davidson

DA Davidson upgraded shares of Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Shares of Hut 8 Mining stock opened at $1.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $328.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 4.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 10.61 and a current ratio of 10.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.91. Hut 8 Mining has a one year low of $1.27 and a one year high of $16.57.

Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.16). Hut 8 Mining had a positive return on equity of 2.24% and a negative net margin of 58.30%. The company had revenue of $34.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.77 million. Equities analysts expect that Hut 8 Mining will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HUT. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hut 8 Mining during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Hut 8 Mining during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Hut 8 Mining during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Hut 8 Mining during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Triton Wealth Management PLLC bought a new stake in Hut 8 Mining during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. 12.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hut 8 Mining Corp. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in North America. The company engages in industrial scale bitcoin mining operations. It also owns and operates 38 BlockBoxes in Drumheller, Alberta; and 51 BlockBoxes in Medicine Hat, Alberta. Hut 8 Mining Corp. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

