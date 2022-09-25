Hypersign identity 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $57,261.00 (HID)

Hypersign identity (HID) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. One Hypersign identity coin can currently be purchased for $0.0231 or 0.00000122 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Hypersign identity has a total market cap of $1.16 million and approximately $57,261.00 worth of Hypersign identity was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Hypersign identity has traded 8.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Hypersign identity

Hypersign identity’s genesis date was June 3rd, 2021. Hypersign identity’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins. Hypersign identity’s official Twitter account is @hypersignchain. The official website for Hypersign identity is hypersign.id.

Buying and Selling Hypersign identity

According to CryptoCompare, “Hypersign is a decentralised identity and access management infrastructure for the enterprise. It leverages technologies such as public key infrastructure (PKI) and blockchain to provide passwordless authentication as well as authorization and verification services which integrate within minutes and is compatible with legacy IAM systems at an affordable price-point.Hypersign offers four main tools for any enterprise to rapidly deploy decentralized passwordless authentication solution with a low TCO [Total Cost of Ownership]:Hypersign Identity Wallet, Hypersign Studio, Hypersign SDK,”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hypersign identity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hypersign identity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hypersign identity using one of the exchanges listed above.

