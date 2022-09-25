ICHI Reaches Market Capitalization of $26.43 Million (ICHI)

ICHI (ICHI) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 25th. ICHI has a market capitalization of $26.43 million and approximately $537,934.00 worth of ICHI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ICHI coin can now be purchased for $5.30 or 0.00028021 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, ICHI has traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ICHI Coin Profile

ICHI (ICHI) is a coin. It launched on November 13th, 2020. ICHI’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,983,927 coins. ICHI’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ICHI

According to CryptoCompare, “ICHI is the governance token of the ichi.org community and platform. The ICHI community has enabled many communities to govern their own in-house oneToken (ICHI stablecoin). ICHI decides the allowed oracles, collateral, investment strategies, etc in exchange for protocol governance rewards. Telegram | Medium “

