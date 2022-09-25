IDEX (IDEX) Price Reaches $0.0624 on Top Exchanges

IDEX (IDEX) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 25th. One IDEX coin can now be bought for about $0.0624 or 0.00000331 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, IDEX has traded down 3.2% against the US dollar. IDEX has a total market cap of $62.40 million and $3.75 million worth of IDEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About IDEX

IDEX’s genesis date was January 18th, 2018. IDEX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for IDEX is /r/idex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for IDEX is medium.com/idex. IDEX’s official Twitter account is @idexio and its Facebook page is accessible here. IDEX’s official website is idex.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “IDEX is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain that will support the ID6EX platform, a set of Dapps and protocols that together constitute a decentralized and autonomous banking and finance platform.IDEX is bringing its DEX to multiple high-performance blockchains. IDEX is currently available on Ethereum and Binance Smart Chain, with Polkadot and others to follow. Bridging the IDEX token to each blockchain enables stakers to secure IDEX’s L2 on all networks. In return, stakers earn 50% of the trading fees on all IDEX products.Scaling: IDEX uses Merkle roots to batch settle transactions, to reduce gas and congestion issues.IDEX rebranded its token (previously known has Aurora (AURA)) to IDEX (IDEX). Read more here..0”

