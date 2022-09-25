iExec RLC Trading Up 1.1% This Week (RLC)

iExec RLC (RLC) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. Over the last seven days, iExec RLC has traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar. iExec RLC has a total market cap of $94.33 million and approximately $15.23 million worth of iExec RLC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One iExec RLC coin can now be purchased for about $1.16 or 0.00006202 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005328 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18,776.07 or 0.99985240 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004963 BTC.
- Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00006794 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.18 or 0.00059524 BTC.
- VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002560 BTC.
- Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010651 BTC.
- Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00005740 BTC.
- TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005325 BTC.
- Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.36 or 0.00065845 BTC.
iExec RLC Coin Profile
iExec RLC (RLC) is a coin. It launched on January 10th, 2017. iExec RLC’s total supply is 86,999,785 coins and its circulating supply is 80,999,785 coins. iExec RLC’s official Twitter account is @iEx_ec and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for iExec RLC is /r/iexec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. iExec RLC’s official website is iex.ec. iExec RLC’s official message board is medium.com/iex-ec.
Buying and Selling iExec RLC
