iExec RLC Trading Up 1.1% This Week (RLC)

iExec RLC (RLC) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. Over the last seven days, iExec RLC has traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar. iExec RLC has a total market cap of $94.33 million and approximately $15.23 million worth of iExec RLC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One iExec RLC coin can now be purchased for about $1.16 or 0.00006202 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

iExec RLC Coin Profile

iExec RLC (RLC) is a coin. It launched on January 10th, 2017. iExec RLC’s total supply is 86,999,785 coins and its circulating supply is 80,999,785 coins. iExec RLC’s official Twitter account is @iEx_ec and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for iExec RLC is /r/iexec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. iExec RLC’s official website is iex.ec. iExec RLC’s official message board is medium.com/iex-ec.

Buying and Selling iExec RLC

According to CryptoCompare, “iExec is a technology startup founded in France in October 2016. The team of 24 engineers and developers based in Lyon has set up a global market for computing power that relies on blockchain:Companies and individuals exchange their servers, data and applications with each other. IBM, Intel and TF Cloud have already joined the marketplace as cloud providers. The enterprise solution (iExec V3) is used by emerging players in the areas of distributed machine learning, data rental and the internet of things. RLC is the native token of the iExec cloud platform. In exchange for RLC tokens, users can utilize the network to rent servers, data and applications. RLC is an Ethereum-based token used in the iEx.ec, a blockchain-based distributed cloud computing platform. Developers can rent computing power, servers and data centers and make their unused resources available through a unique marketplace on the Ethereum blockchain. The RLC token allows users to rent servers, data and applications to execute their distributed applications. Telegram | LinkedIn | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as iExec RLC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire iExec RLC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy iExec RLC using one of the exchanges listed above.

