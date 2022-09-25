Impala Platinum (OTCMKTS:IMPUY) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $10.67

Impala Platinum Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:IMPUY – Get Rating) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.67 and traded as low as $9.01. Impala Platinum shares last traded at $9.07, with a volume of 83,808 shares.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Investec lowered shares of Impala Platinum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th.
Impala Platinum Stock Performance
The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 1.56.
Impala Platinum Increases Dividend
About Impala Platinum
Impala Platinum Holdings Limited engages in mining, processing, refining, and marketing platinum group metals (PGMs). The company produces platinum, palladium, rhodium, cobalt, and nickel, as well as chrome. It has operations on the PGM-bearing ore bodies, including the Bushveld Complex located in South Africa; and the Great Dyke situated in Zimbabwe.
