Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) Shares Sold by Moody Aldrich Partners LLC

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 173,218 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 24,612 shares during the period. Independent Bank accounts for approximately 2.7% of Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s holdings in Independent Bank were worth $13,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in INDB. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Independent Bank by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,271,077 shares of the bank’s stock worth $186,258,000 after buying an additional 462,932 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Independent Bank during the fourth quarter worth approximately $22,421,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Independent Bank by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 815,167 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,460,000 after buying an additional 230,313 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Independent Bank by 4.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,422,075 shares of the bank’s stock worth $442,929,000 after buying an additional 215,685 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Independent Bank by 108.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 256,162 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,886,000 after buying an additional 133,063 shares during the period. 81.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Independent Bank alerts:

Independent Bank Stock Performance

INDB opened at $77.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Independent Bank Corp. has a 1-year low of $72.98 and a 1-year high of $93.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.80.

Independent Bank Announces Dividend

Independent Bank ( NASDAQ:INDB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $172.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.60 million. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 25.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Independent Bank Corp. will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Independent Bank

In other Independent Bank news, Director Eileen C. Miskell sold 858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.86, for a total value of $75,383.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,111,165.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Independent Bank news, Director Donna L. Abelli sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.10, for a total transaction of $62,325.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $891,995.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Eileen C. Miskell sold 858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.86, for a total transaction of $75,383.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,647 shares in the company, valued at $1,111,165.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,058 shares of company stock valued at $350,236. Corporate insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Compass Point upped their target price on Independent Bank to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th.

Independent Bank Profile

(Get Rating)

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. The company accepts interest checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as demand deposits and time certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.