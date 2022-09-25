Insider Buying: CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO) Major Shareholder Acquires 1,800 Shares of Stock

CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO – Get Rating) major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 1,800 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.88 per share, with a total value of $32,184.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,184. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Cto Realty Growth, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 22nd, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 1,800 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.33 per share, with a total value of $31,194.00.

On Wednesday, September 14th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 1,750 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.84 per share, with a total value of $31,220.00.

On Monday, July 18th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 43 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.46 per share, with a total value of $750.78.

On Friday, July 15th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 522 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.31 per share, with a total value of $9,035.82.

On Wednesday, July 13th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 715 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.43 per share, with a total value of $12,462.45.

On Monday, July 11th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 514 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.33 per share, with a total value of $8,907.62.

On Thursday, July 7th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 755 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.56 per share, with a total value of $13,257.80.

On Tuesday, July 5th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 1,341 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.83 per share, with a total value of $23,910.03.

On Thursday, June 30th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 184 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.74 per share, with a total value of $3,264.16.

On Tuesday, June 28th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 109 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.78 per share, with a total value of $1,938.02.

CTO Realty Growth Stock Down 0.7 %

CTO stock opened at $19.41 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $355.59 million, a PE ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 0.75. CTO Realty Growth, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.57 and a 12 month high of $23.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 6.05 and a quick ratio of 6.05.

CTO Realty Growth Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of CTO Realty Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. This is a positive change from CTO Realty Growth’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.83%. CTO Realty Growth’s dividend payout ratio is currently 119.06%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. EMC Capital Management boosted its position in CTO Realty Growth by 107.7% during the second quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in CTO Realty Growth by 94.5% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in CTO Realty Growth during the second quarter worth approximately $96,000. 20.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of CTO Realty Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of CTO Realty Growth from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. EF Hutton Acquisition Corp I increased their target price on shares of CTO Realty Growth from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Raymond James began coverage on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a report on Friday, June 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research set a $24.00 target price on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.40.

CTO Realty Growth Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CTO Realty Growth, Inc is a Florida-based publicly traded real estate company, which owns income properties comprised of approximately 2.4 million square feet in diversified markets in the United States and an approximately 23.5% interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc, a publicly traded net lease real estate investment trust (NYSE: PINE).

Further Reading

