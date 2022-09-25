Insider Selling: Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS) CEO Sells $171,141.78 in Stock

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) CEO Christopher Gerard Murphy sold 14,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.82, for a total value of $171,141.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 383,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,533,194.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Thoughtworks Stock Down 4.4 %

Shares of Thoughtworks stock opened at $11.12 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.42. Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. has a one year low of $11.08 and a one year high of $33.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 3.39.

Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.11. The firm had revenue of $332.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.09 million. Thoughtworks had a negative return on equity of 16.86% and a negative net margin of 12.27%. The business’s revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Thoughtworks by 130.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 52,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 29,713 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Thoughtworks in the second quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Thoughtworks by 1.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,224,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,395,000 after buying an additional 22,252 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in Thoughtworks in the second quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Thoughtworks by 45.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 871,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,295,000 after buying an additional 272,837 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TWKS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Thoughtworks from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Thoughtworks from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Cowen dropped their target price on Thoughtworks from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Thoughtworks from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Thoughtworks from $19.00 to $17.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.04.

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses.

