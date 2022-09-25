Insider Selling: Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA) Insider Sells $323,816.22 in Stock

Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Rating) insider Joanne Curley sold 15,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.67, for a total transaction of $323,816.22. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $595,233.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Joanne Curley also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Vera Therapeutics alerts:

On Monday, August 22nd, Joanne Curley sold 1,630 shares of Vera Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.87, for a total transaction of $30,758.10.

On Friday, August 19th, Joanne Curley sold 6,909 shares of Vera Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.20, for a total transaction of $132,652.80.

On Wednesday, August 3rd, Joanne Curley sold 988 shares of Vera Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.81, for a total transaction of $16,608.28.

On Tuesday, July 19th, Joanne Curley sold 11,444 shares of Vera Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total transaction of $183,218.44.

On Thursday, July 14th, Joanne Curley sold 9,104 shares of Vera Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.14, for a total transaction of $137,834.56.

On Thursday, July 7th, Joanne Curley sold 9,666 shares of Vera Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total transaction of $145,473.30.

Vera Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ VERA opened at $21.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.24, a current ratio of 8.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $595.27 million, a P/E ratio of -9.12 and a beta of 0.54. Vera Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.28 and a twelve month high of $37.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.51.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of Vera Therapeutics

A number of analysts recently weighed in on VERA shares. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Vera Therapeutics from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VERA. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Vera Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $34,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Vera Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Vera Therapeutics by 274.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 3,591 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Vera Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Vera Therapeutics by 29.2% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 1,535 shares during the last quarter. 85.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vera Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vera Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vera Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.