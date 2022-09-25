International Public Partnerships (LON:INPP) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $164.50

International Public Partnerships Limited (LON:INPP – Get Rating) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 164.50 ($1.99) and traded as high as GBX 164.80 ($1.99). International Public Partnerships shares last traded at GBX 155.60 ($1.88), with a volume of 6,151,895 shares.

International Public Partnerships Trading Down 5.4 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 164.50 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 165.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18, a current ratio of 24.20 and a quick ratio of 24.20. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 864.44.

Get International Public Partnerships alerts:

International Public Partnerships Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a GBX 3.87 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This is a boost from International Public Partnerships’s previous dividend of $3.77. This represents a dividend yield of 2.36%. International Public Partnerships’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.44%.

Insider Transactions at International Public Partnerships

International Public Partnerships Company Profile

In related news, insider Stephanie Coxon purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 167 ($2.02) per share, for a total transaction of £16,700 ($20,178.83).

(Get Rating)

International Public Partnerships Limited specializes in investments in broader infrastructure sector with a focus on public or social infrastructure. The fund seeks acquisition opportunities that may be single assets, portfolios, shares in companies, or interest in partnerships. It also seeks to invest in private finance initiative and public private partnerships procurement model for public infrastructure in developed countries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for International Public Partnerships Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Public Partnerships and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.