Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) Receives $2.36 Average PT from Brokerages

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ISNPY – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2.36.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Intesa Sanpaolo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 30th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo from €2.70 ($2.76) to €2.30 ($2.35) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo from €2.80 ($2.86) to €2.40 ($2.45) in a report on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo to €2.90 ($2.96) in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo from €2.90 ($2.96) to €2.60 ($2.65) in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.

Intesa Sanpaolo Trading Down 6.4 %

ISNPY stock opened at $10.31 on Tuesday. Intesa Sanpaolo has a twelve month low of $9.36 and a twelve month high of $20.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.81.

Intesa Sanpaolo Company Profile

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various financial products and services primarily in Italy. It operates through six segments Banca dei Territori, IMI Corporate & Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

