Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Bought by Morgan Jess S & Co. Inc.

Morgan Jess S & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,612 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 664 shares during the period. Intuit makes up 3.4% of Morgan Jess S & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Morgan Jess S & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $3,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intuit in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in Intuit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Intuit during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Motco bought a new position in shares of Intuit in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. 83.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INTU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Intuit from $476.00 to $516.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Intuit from $465.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Intuit from $500.00 to $553.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. CICC Research started coverage on Intuit in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Intuit from $525.00 to $560.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $566.89.

Intuit Trading Down 0.7 %

INTU stock traded down $2.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $393.97. The company had a trading volume of 1,680,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,446,316. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $111.05 billion, a PE ratio of 54.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $442.41 and a 200 day moving average of $428.60. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $339.36 and a 12 month high of $716.86.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.12. Intuit had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 16.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.52%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Varun Krishna sold 7,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.80, for a total transaction of $3,353,050.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Varun Krishna sold 7,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.80, for a total transaction of $3,353,050.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 22,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.21, for a total transaction of $10,306,422.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 60,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,888,947.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 39,318 shares of company stock valued at $18,027,628. Insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

