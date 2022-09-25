Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) Shares Sold by Wavelength Capital Management LLC

Wavelength Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Get Rating) by 25.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 692,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 235,489 shares during the period. Invesco Senior Loan ETF makes up about 13.9% of Wavelength Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Wavelength Capital Management LLC owned 0.37% of Invesco Senior Loan ETF worth $14,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 186.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter valued at $42,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BKLN opened at $20.39 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.11. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 12-month low of $20.13 and a 12-month high of $22.20.

