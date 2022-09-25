Investment Advisory Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Investment Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,987 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 1.2% of Investment Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Investment Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IEFA. Sabal Trust CO boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 75.3% during the second quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 9,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 3,976 shares during the period. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth about $386,000. West Bancorporation Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,044.2% during the second quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 14,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after buying an additional 13,627 shares during the period. Berkshire Bank boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 42.3% during the second quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 224,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,232,000 after buying an additional 66,817 shares during the period. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 125,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,505,000 after buying an additional 1,985 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of IEFA stock opened at $53.51 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.61.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.