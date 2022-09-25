Investment Advisory Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Investment Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,160 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Baron Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 112.6% during the first quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 452.3% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4,085.7% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $173.27 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $192.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $193.84. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $169.62 and a 52-week high of $241.06.

