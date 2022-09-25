Investment Advisory Group LLC Makes New $236,000 Investment in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VTC)

Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VTC – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF by 65.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 734,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,369,000 after purchasing an additional 291,249 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $5,834,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF by 10.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 443,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,028,000 after purchasing an additional 42,761 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF by 147.2% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 66,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,513,000 after purchasing an additional 39,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF by 19.8% during the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 200,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,441,000 after purchasing an additional 33,111 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of VTC opened at $73.94 on Friday. Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $73.61 and a 1-year high of $92.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $77.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.70.
Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
