Investment Advisory Group LLC Purchases 381 Shares of Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS)

Investment Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS – Get Rating) by 50.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,130 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 381 shares during the quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Hingham Institution for Savings were worth $321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in Hingham Institution for Savings in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Hingham Institution for Savings in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Hingham Institution for Savings by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 205 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Hingham Institution for Savings in the 1st quarter valued at $149,000. Finally, Lumbard & Kellner LLC purchased a new stake in Hingham Institution for Savings in the 4th quarter valued at $221,000.

Hingham Institution for Savings Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of Hingham Institution for Savings stock opened at $272.88 on Friday. Hingham Institution for Savings has a 1 year low of $270.00 and a 1 year high of $432.19. The firm has a market cap of $586.69 million, a PE ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $296.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $309.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Hingham Institution for Savings Increases Dividend

Hingham Institution for Savings ( NASDAQ:HIFS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The savings and loans company reported $6.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hingham Institution for Savings had a return on equity of 16.64% and a net margin of 43.99%. The firm had revenue of $14.47 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This is a positive change from Hingham Institution for Savings’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Hingham Institution for Savings’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.37%.

Hingham Institution for Savings Profile

Hingham Institution for Savings provides various financial products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It offers savings, checking, money market, demand deposit, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial and residential real estate, construction, home equity, commercial, and consumer loans.

