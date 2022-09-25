iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Bought by Harbor Investment Advisory LLC

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 153.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,872 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,535 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHY. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Prosperity Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 109.7% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of SHY traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $81.22. The stock had a trading volume of 10,192,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,934,466. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $81.20 and a 1-year high of $86.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.81.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st.

