iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Acquired by Sabal Trust CO

Sabal Trust CO raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,335 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the quarter. Sabal Trust CO’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IJH. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,882,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,188,489,000 after purchasing an additional 226,404 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,141,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,153,944,000 after acquiring an additional 34,503 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 7.4% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,993,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,949,898,000 after acquiring an additional 753,260 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,350,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,972,494,000 after acquiring an additional 190,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,955,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,685,968,000 after buying an additional 43,958 shares during the period.

IJH opened at $224.13 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $246.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $247.62. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $218.00 and a 52 week high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

