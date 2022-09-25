iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) is First United Bank & Trust’s 10th Largest Position

First United Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,973 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,626 shares during the period. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF accounts for 2.0% of First United Bank & Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. First United Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $4,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Astor Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 98.8% in the 1st quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000.

BATS:FLOT remained flat at $50.45 during trading hours on Friday. 2,527,175 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.32. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.76 and a 1 year high of $51.10.

