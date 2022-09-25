iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) Holdings Lifted by Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc

Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,579 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,337 shares during the period. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF accounts for 2.5% of Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc owned about 0.08% of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF worth $3,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 147.8% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 88.9% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Trading Down 3.0 %

NASDAQ:ACWX opened at $40.71 on Friday. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 52-week low of $40.43 and a 52-week high of $58.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.96 and its 200 day moving average is $47.08.

