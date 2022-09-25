iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Sold by Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 26,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,510 shares during the quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,847,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $73,857,000. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 17,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 3,383 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $296,000. 79.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 2.5 %

NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $35.98 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $35.80 and a one year high of $52.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.15.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

