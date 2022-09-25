iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Stake Reduced by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 201,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,042 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.24% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $28,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 12,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,992,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWN traded down $3.23 on Friday, hitting $132.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,372,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,601,036. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $131.13 and a 12 month high of $178.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $147.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.88.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

