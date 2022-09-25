iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Purchased by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,171 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $4,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Graypoint LLC raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 9,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Clarity Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 4,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 108.2% during the 1st quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 14,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 7,717 shares during the period. Finally, McAdam LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $221,000.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock traded down $0.46 on Friday, reaching $107.54. 4,059,294 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,245,527. The company’s 50-day moving average is $113.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.46. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $107.39 and a 1-year high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

