Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) Shares Sold by Field & Main Bank

Field & Main Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 944 shares during the quarter. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF were worth $759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $130,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000.

Get Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF alerts:

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:VNLA traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.64. 555,091 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 340,469. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a 12 month low of $48.55 and a 12 month high of $50.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.78.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.