Jetfuel Finance Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $2.67 Million (FUEL)

Jetfuel Finance (FUEL) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 25th. One Jetfuel Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $21.57 or 0.00113711 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Jetfuel Finance has traded down 3.4% against the US dollar. Jetfuel Finance has a market cap of $2.67 million and approximately $34,467.00 worth of Jetfuel Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Jetfuel Finance alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000262 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000325 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00007380 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00011045 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070489 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10725519 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Jetfuel Finance Coin Profile

Jetfuel Finance was first traded on December 1st, 2020. Jetfuel Finance’s total supply is 123,867 coins. Jetfuel Finance’s official website is jetfuel.finance/vaults. Jetfuel Finance’s official Twitter account is @etherparty_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Jetfuel Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jetfuel Finance is a deflationary yield farming ecosystem on Binance Smart Chain. It is an all in one defi protocol with products such as yield optimization at Jetfuel.Finance, credit/lending at Fortress, transactional tax/auto liquidity/passive yield token GFORCE, Automated Market Maker called Jetswap as well as a staking platform in an all-in-one DeFi ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jetfuel Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jetfuel Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jetfuel Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Jetfuel Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jetfuel Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.