JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) Price Target to GBX 640

Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 590 ($7.13) to GBX 640 ($7.73) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on GLNCY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Glencore from GBX 580 ($7.01) to GBX 560 ($6.77) in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised Glencore from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on Glencore from GBX 730 ($8.82) to GBX 770 ($9.30) in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Glencore from GBX 740 ($8.94) to GBX 730 ($8.82) in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $660.00.

Glencore Trading Down 9.1 %

Glencore stock opened at $10.03 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Glencore has a 52 week low of $8.92 and a 52 week high of $14.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.82.

Glencore Announces Dividend

Glencore Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.221 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st.

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

