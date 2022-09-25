JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) Price Target to $410.00

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) had its price target upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $370.00 to $410.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Martin Marietta Materials from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com raised Martin Marietta Materials from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Citigroup boosted their price target on Martin Marietta Materials to $410.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Martin Marietta Materials to $392.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $450.00 to $375.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $411.18.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

Martin Marietta Materials Trading Down 2.3 %

NYSE:MLM opened at $320.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 2.53. Martin Marietta Materials has a fifty-two week low of $284.99 and a fifty-two week high of $446.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $346.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $345.50. The stock has a market cap of $19.96 billion, a PE ratio of 25.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.87.

Martin Marietta Materials Increases Dividend

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.09 by ($0.13). Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials will post 13.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This is a positive change from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is 20.67%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 1.1% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,325 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,204,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the first quarter worth approximately $417,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 2.9% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,155 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,833,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 48.1% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 141.6% during the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 2,116 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the period. 93.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Martin Marietta Materials

(Get Rating)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.