JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) to Underweight

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $27.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $132.00.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Novavax from $146.00 to $168.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Novavax from $150.00 to $110.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Novavax from $181.00 to $171.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Novavax to $110.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $128.25.

Novavax Stock Down 6.4 %

Shares of NVAX opened at $21.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of -1.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.06. Novavax has a fifty-two week low of $20.46 and a fifty-two week high of $257.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Novavax

Novavax ( NASDAQ:NVAX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($6.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.51 by ($12.04). The business had revenue of $186.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Novavax had a negative net margin of 114.32% and a negative return on equity of 572.54%. The business’s revenue was down 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($4.75) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Novavax will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novavax in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novavax in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Novavax in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novavax in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novavax in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.63% of the company’s stock.

About Novavax

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.

