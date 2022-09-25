JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) to Underweight

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $27.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $132.00.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Novavax from $146.00 to $168.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Novavax from $150.00 to $110.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Novavax from $181.00 to $171.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Novavax to $110.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $128.25.
Novavax Stock Down 6.4 %
Shares of NVAX opened at $21.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of -1.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.06. Novavax has a fifty-two week low of $20.46 and a fifty-two week high of $257.30.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Novavax
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novavax in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novavax in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Novavax in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novavax in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novavax in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.63% of the company’s stock.
About Novavax
Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.
