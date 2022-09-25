JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “Underweight” Rating for Kingfisher (LON:KGF)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their underweight rating on shares of Kingfisher (LON:KGF – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a GBX 220 ($2.66) target price on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 295 ($3.56) price target on shares of Kingfisher in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Kingfisher to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the stock from GBX 335 ($4.05) to GBX 240 ($2.90) in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Kingfisher from GBX 370 ($4.47) to GBX 350 ($4.23) and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 270 ($3.26) price objective on shares of Kingfisher in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 275 ($3.32).

Kingfisher stock opened at GBX 241 ($2.91) on Wednesday. Kingfisher has a 52-week low of GBX 227.30 ($2.75) and a 52-week high of GBX 359.80 ($4.35). The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 246.51 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 252.58. The company has a market cap of £4.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 602.50.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be paid a GBX 3.80 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a yield of 1.54%. Kingfisher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.13%.

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. The company also offers property investment, finance, digital, sourcing and franchising, and IT services. It operates approximately 1,470 stores in eight countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koctas brands.

