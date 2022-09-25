JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW) Target Price to GBX 170

Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 180 ($2.17) to GBX 170 ($2.05) in a research report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the homebuilder’s stock.
A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on TW. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Taylor Wimpey to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the company from GBX 220 ($2.66) to GBX 122 ($1.47) in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 165 ($1.99) price target on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating and set a GBX 189 ($2.28) price objective on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Taylor Wimpey has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 177.63 ($2.15).
Taylor Wimpey Stock Down 2.0 %
Shares of Taylor Wimpey stock opened at GBX 103.15 ($1.25) on Wednesday. Taylor Wimpey has a 1 year low of GBX 101.75 ($1.23) and a 1 year high of GBX 179.70 ($2.17). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 4.80 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of £3.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 644.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 116.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 123.62.
Taylor Wimpey Increases Dividend
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Taylor Wimpey news, insider Clodagh Moriarty purchased 25,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 119 ($1.44) per share, for a total transaction of £29,779.75 ($35,983.26). In related news, insider Clodagh Moriarty purchased 25,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 119 ($1.44) per share, for a total transaction of £29,779.75 ($35,983.26). Also, insider Mark Castle acquired 39,936 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 125 ($1.51) per share, with a total value of £49,920 ($60,318.99). Insiders have acquired a total of 65,224 shares of company stock worth $8,000,068 in the last ninety days.
Taylor Wimpey Company Profile
Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. It builds and delivers various homes and communities, including apartments to six-bedroom houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is based in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.
Featured Articles
- Will Wall Street’s Enthusiasm About Datadog Lead To Big Gains?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/19 – 9/23
- Why Does Tesla Stock Remain Resilient?
- Is Costco’s Post-Earnings Price Weakness A Good Time To Buy?
- Are Layoffs At A Small-Cap Tech A Bellwether For Housing Stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Wimpey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Wimpey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.