JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW) Target Price to GBX 170

Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 180 ($2.17) to GBX 170 ($2.05) in a research report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the homebuilder’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on TW. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Taylor Wimpey to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the company from GBX 220 ($2.66) to GBX 122 ($1.47) in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 165 ($1.99) price target on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating and set a GBX 189 ($2.28) price objective on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Taylor Wimpey has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 177.63 ($2.15).

Shares of Taylor Wimpey stock opened at GBX 103.15 ($1.25) on Wednesday. Taylor Wimpey has a 1 year low of GBX 101.75 ($1.23) and a 1 year high of GBX 179.70 ($2.17). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 4.80 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of £3.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 644.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 116.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 123.62.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be given a GBX 4.62 ($0.06) dividend. This is a boost from Taylor Wimpey’s previous dividend of $4.44. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.85%. Taylor Wimpey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5,625.00%.

In other Taylor Wimpey news, insider Clodagh Moriarty purchased 25,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 119 ($1.44) per share, for a total transaction of £29,779.75 ($35,983.26). In related news, insider Clodagh Moriarty purchased 25,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 119 ($1.44) per share, for a total transaction of £29,779.75 ($35,983.26). Also, insider Mark Castle acquired 39,936 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 125 ($1.51) per share, with a total value of £49,920 ($60,318.99). Insiders have acquired a total of 65,224 shares of company stock worth $8,000,068 in the last ninety days.

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. It builds and delivers various homes and communities, including apartments to six-bedroom houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is based in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

