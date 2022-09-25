K-Bro Linen Inc. (TSE:KBL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

K-Bro Linen Inc. (TSE:KBL – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$43.00.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on K-Bro Linen from C$50.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on K-Bro Linen from C$38.00 to C$36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Cormark cut their price objective on K-Bro Linen from C$42.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Get K-Bro Linen alerts:

K-Bro Linen Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of TSE KBL opened at C$29.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$312.91 million and a PE ratio of 64.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$31.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$32.05. K-Bro Linen has a 52-week low of C$28.68 and a 52-week high of C$41.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.28, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.78.

K-Bro Linen Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 28th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. K-Bro Linen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 266.67%.

In other K-Bro Linen news, Director Matthew Bruce Hills bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$30.11 per share, for a total transaction of C$90,342.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 21,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$639,259.99.

K-Bro Linen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides laundry and linen services to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its services include processing, management, and distribution of general and operating room linens, such as sheets, blankets, towels, surgical gowns, and drapes and other linens.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for K-Bro Linen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K-Bro Linen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.